The Journal for Humanities and Social Sciences Research - Call for Papers

Estimates using official data from the United Nations (UN) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that global pesticide use doubled since 2000, increasing twice as much as food production. The majority of pesticide imports are to global South countries, many located in the Asian region. Asia is home to 60% of the world’s population, including the majority of the world’s farmers (United Nations Population Fund, 2023). In light of continued concerns surrounding the heavy and growing use of pesticides, researchers increasingly focus on the movement into a new era of agriculture referred to as Agriculture 4.0, or the Digital Agricultural Revolution (Araújo et al., 2021). Scholars and activists alike turn to various technologies and inputs in order to maintain global food supplies, protect local ecosystems, spread awareness of public health concerns and shift to more sustainably minded alternatives. While integrated pest management (IPM) has been discussed and utilized for several decades, growing interest focuses on the availability of novel technologies and innovations in research to develop a pesticide-free, climate friendly global agriculture system (Kogan, 1998; Wycherley, 1969). Remote sensing technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), hydroponics and urban farming are just a few of the potential pathways toward a more conscious system (Buehler and Ranka, 2016; Mattivi, 2021). In addition, looming climate threats have driven scholars to consider not just smart farming by way of technology, but climate smart farming to address issues of continued and in many cases, extreme changes in climate. Not to mention, many climate concerns arising today can be traced back to the current agri-food system (Reisman and Fairbairn, 2021).

This special issue therefore seeks to gather expertise, research and insight on the movement away from chemically-driven agriculture systems to sustainably-informed, technologically driven ones. Due to its large population, and heavy use of chemical inputs, the issue focuses on Asia as a hub for the next era of agriculture, Agriculture 4.0, and the region’s ability to transform national and global agri-food systems. We aim to highlight novel farming technologies and methods in an effort to be part of the transformation toward a more equitable and sustainable agrarian system. In particular, we are seeking papers that assess the socioeconomic impacts of such technologies in an effort to evaluate and holistically understand the future possibilities for smart farming in Asia. Research and reflections on technologies tested and used outside of Asia (with potential implications for the Asian region) will be considered.

Topics and disciplines of interest include, but are not limited to:

Critical social sciences, geography, STS, agrarian studies, development studies, agroecology, economics, entomology

Smart farming and seed technologies

Use of big data/AI for smart farming

Internet of Things (IoT) for smart farming

Food security and smart farming

Smart farming as a tool to combat insect resistance

Political economy of pesticide production, use and alternatives

Lessons from COVID-19 supply chain issues and trade bottlenecks in the farming sector

Issues of livelihoods, access, cost and maintenance for smallholders

Intersections of environmental, economic and political considerations for a new mode of agriculture.

References

