아시아 리서치 뉴스 마케팅 커뮤니케이션 담당자 모집 (Marketing communications - Asia Research News)

아시아 최대의 과학 뉴스 및 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼인 아시아 리서치 뉴스에서 국내 브랜드 인지도를 높이고자 새로운 마케팅 커뮤니케이션 팀원을 찾고 있습니다. 지난 20년 동안 대학과 연구 기관을 위한 혁신적인 솔루션을 개척해 온 본 저널의 노력에 동참할 수 있습니다.

국내 시장에서 아시아 리서치 뉴스 입지를 확장하기 위한 마케팅 전략을 개발하는 업무로 과학과 커뮤니케이션에 대한 강한 열정한국의 대학 및 연구 기관의 마케팅 및 연구 프로세스에 대한 탁월한 이해도를 갖출 수 있습니다.

재택 근무이며 경력 기반 경쟁력 있는 급여를 제공합니다. 상근직 후보자로 초기에는 파트타임 업무로 시작하게 됩니다. 한국어와 영어 모두 유창하게 구사해야 합니다. 관심있는 후보자의 경우 아래의 사항을 참고하여 영어로 이력서를 보내주시기 바랍니다.

직무:

브랜드인지도성장 전략개발및지원

일관된브랜드메시지 전달을 위한디지털및비디지털플랫폼 관리

SNS채널및사내플랫폼을위한서면및시각적온라인콘텐츠제작

온라인성과 모니터링, 평가 및 팀보고

신규수익원개발, 새롭고창의적성장전략에 대한적극적으로참여

필요에따라고객아웃리치및토론참여

기타 배정된임무수행

지원 요건:

커뮤니케이션, 저널리즘, 마케팅포함관련자격증의학사및 기타

아시아 역내 과학및연구에대한관심.

한국어와영어 구사 능통

대학의연구과정에대해 정통

비디오, 오디오, 사진 콘텐츠의 제작및편집을포함한멀티미디어수행 능력

기존 및 신규디지털마케팅에대한경험

사업을 위한SNS및기타창의적마케팅관리력

디지털분석및웹메트릭스활용력 및 해당결과의마케팅전략 반영 역량

SNS, 웹사이트, 멀티미디어를위한필수도구에대한활용지식에 정통

다양한그룹의동료및고객과좋은업무관계형성

팀내에서 높은 협력을 유지하며 동시에독립적으로작업가능

지원 방법: 이력서 및 기타 지원 서류를 [email protected]으로 송부.

Asia Research News seeks a new marketing communications team member to advance the company’s brand visibility in Korea. Asia Research News is the largest science news and communications platform in Asia. For almost 20 years, we have been pioneering innovative solutions for universities and research institutions.

The successful candidate will develop marketing strategies for expanding our presence in the Korean market. You will have excellent understanding of marketing as well as the research processes at universities and research institutions in Korea, with a strong interest in science and communications.

This is a remote position. Competitive salary based on level of experience. The position is initially on a part time basis with potential to be full time. You must be fluent in Korean and English. Please send your CV in English.

Job responsibilities:

Develop and support brand awareness strategies

Oversee all digital and non-digital platforms to ensure consistent brand messages are delivered

Create written and visual online content for social media channels and our in-house platform

Monitor and evaluate online performance with regular reporting to the team.

Proactively participating in new and creative growth strategies including developing new revenue streams.

Participate in client outreach and discussions as needed

Perform other duties as assigned.

Job requirements:

Bachelor's degree or diploma in communications, journalism, marketing or related qualifications.

Interest in science and research in Asia.

Fluent in Korean and English.

Good understanding of research processes at universities.

Multimedia experience, including creation and editing of video, audio and photos.

Proven experience in current and emerging digital marketing.

Ability to manage social media channels and other creative marketing for a business.

Capable of using digital analysis and web metrics, and reflecting the results in marketing strategies.

Sound knowledge of essential tools for social media, websites and multimedia.

Ability to build healthy work relationships with a diverse group of colleagues and clients.

Able to work independently and within a highly collaborative team

How to apply: Please send your CV and any other supporting materials to Maggie[@]asiaresearchnews.com.