Laboratory Executive – Prof Goh Boon Cher's Lab

We are looking for a candidate to provide support to the Principal Investigator and his team to assist in research activities including maintenance of the laboratory.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Research:

-          To support clinical studies by handling sample processing which include PBMC extraction from patient plasma, nucleic acid extraction, and preparation of samples for analysis.

-          To archive, cryopreserve and store the samples in an organised manner.

-          To systematically record all samples.

Laboratory duties:

-          To maintain the general cleanliness of the lab.

-          To keep track of the consumption rate of lab consumables and reagents.

-          To perform routine check on lab equipment.

-          To prepare buffer and reagents for experiments.

Administrative role:

-          To handle general lab purchasing, eg ordering and procurement, goods delivery and prompt payment of purchase orders.

-          To help with updating chemical lists, standard operating protocols and risk assessments.

Qualifications:

-          B.Sc on related degree (Biological science, biomedical science, or biotechnology)

-          Working experience in a biological research laboratory.

-          Preferred to have basic molecular technologies (basic cell culture, blood processing and/or DNA/RNA work).

-          Meticulous and organized, with good attention to detail.

-          Team and motivated worker.

 

Kindly send your application to:

A/Prof Wang Lingzhi [email protected]

Amelia Lau [email protected]

Cancer Science Institute, National University of Singapore

How to apply: 

Please apply here.

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Posted:
17 Feb 2023