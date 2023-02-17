Laboratory Executive – Prof Goh Boon Cher's Lab

We are looking for a candidate to provide support to the Principal Investigator and his team to assist in research activities including maintenance of the laboratory.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Research:
- To support clinical studies by handling sample processing which include PBMC extraction from patient plasma, nucleic acid extraction, and preparation of samples for analysis.
- To archive, cryopreserve and store the samples in an organised manner.
- To systematically record all samples.
Laboratory duties:
- To maintain the general cleanliness of the lab.
- To keep track of the consumption rate of lab consumables and reagents.
- To perform routine check on lab equipment.
- To prepare buffer and reagents for experiments.
Administrative role:
- To handle general lab purchasing, eg ordering and procurement, goods delivery and prompt payment of purchase orders.
- To help with updating chemical lists, standard operating protocols and risk assessments.
Qualifications:
- B.Sc on related degree (Biological science, biomedical science, or biotechnology)
- Working experience in a biological research laboratory.
- Preferred to have basic molecular technologies (basic cell culture, blood processing and/or DNA/RNA work).
- Meticulous and organized, with good attention to detail.
- Team and motivated worker.
Kindly send your application to:
A/Prof Wang Lingzhi [email protected]
Amelia Lau [email protected]
Cancer Science Institute, National University of Singapore