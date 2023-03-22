Laboratory Executive/ Research Assistant/ Research Associate – Prof Chng Wee Joo

Duties & Responsibilities
a) Research:
- to carry out assigned experiments
- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results
- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance
- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required
b) Laboratory:
- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team in terms of consumables
- to ensure that the lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for experiments
- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks
- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments
- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed
- responsible for the general cleanliness of the lab
c) Administrative duties:
- to plan and ensure that the overall lab administrative needs of the team are met
- to assist the Principal Investigator in tracking his/her grants and other sources of funding
- responsible for purchasing necessary equipment, chemicals, reagents as required by the lab or project
- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases
- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies
d) Any other duties as required
Requirements
- Background in genomics, molecular biology is preferred.
- Committed, hardworking and motivated candidates with Master, BSc or diploma are welcome to apply.
- Team-work and willingness to learn are essential.
- Knowledge of:
- Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.
- Quality assurance procedures applicable to a laboratory.
- Principles, techniques and terminology used in the examination of clinical and animal samples.
- Principles, techniques and terminology used in cancer biology.
- Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care.
- Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories.
- Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security.
- Packaging and shipping of diagnostic, infectious and hazardous materials.
- Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.
- General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards
- IRB, OSHE & IACUC regulations
Ability to perform laboratory tests