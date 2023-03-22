Laboratory Executive/ Research Assistant/ Research Associate – Prof Chng Wee Joo

Duties & Responsibilities

a) Research:

- to carry out assigned experiments

- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results

- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance

- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

b) Laboratory:

- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team in terms of consumables

- to ensure that the lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for experiments

- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks

- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

- responsible for the general cleanliness of the lab

c) Administrative duties:

- to plan and ensure that the overall lab administrative needs of the team are met

- to assist the Principal Investigator in tracking his/her grants and other sources of funding

- responsible for purchasing necessary equipment, chemicals, reagents as required by the lab or project

- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases

- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies

d) Any other duties as required

Requirements

- Background in genomics, molecular biology is preferred.

- Committed, hardworking and motivated candidates with Master, BSc or diploma are welcome to apply.

- Team-work and willingness to learn are essential.

- Knowledge of:

- Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.

- Quality assurance procedures applicable to a laboratory.

- Principles, techniques and terminology used in the examination of clinical and animal samples.

- Principles, techniques and terminology used in cancer biology.

- Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care.

- Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories.

- Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security.

- Packaging and shipping of diagnostic, infectious and hazardous materials.

- Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.

- General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards

- IRB, OSHE & IACUC regulations

Ability to perform laboratory tests