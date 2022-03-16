Laboratory Executive (Telomere Biology)

We are seeking a highly-motivated candidate for a laboratory executive position available in the Kappei Lab at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore. Our young and international team addresses research questions on nucleic acid-protein interactions with quantitative mass spectrometry, cell biological and genetic approaches applied to cancer research. Specifically, the successful candidate will be actively involved in a research project investigating telomere-binding proteins in hematologic malignancies. This project will span a variety of experimental approaches, e.g. gene editing of cancer cell lines, expression analysis of mRNA and protein as well as various mass spectrometry-based approaches to study DNA-protein and protein-protein interactions. Overall the laboratory executive will support the research team in terms of research, laboratory and administrative needs.
Requirements:
- Degree in life sciences or equivalent; fresh graduates are welcome to apply
- Excellent communication skills and good team spirit
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Outstanding organizational skills
Practical experience with proteomics research and molecular biology techniques are an added advantage but not a requirement.
Applications should include in a single PDF a 1-page cover letter, curriculum vitae, certificates of qualifications and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references. Please send applications with the reference “Quantitative Proteomics LE” to:
Dr. Dennis Kappei
Principal Investigator
CSI Singapore
Email: dennis.kappei[at]nus.edu.sg