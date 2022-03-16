Laboratory Executive (Telomere Biology)

We are seeking a highly-motivated candidate for a laboratory executive position available in the Kappei Lab at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore. Our young and international team addresses research questions on nucleic acid-protein interactions with quantitative mass spectrometry, cell biological and genetic approaches applied to cancer research. Specifically, the successful candidate will be actively involved in a research project investigating telomere-binding proteins in hematologic malignancies. This project will span a variety of experimental approaches, e.g. gene editing of cancer cell lines, expression analysis of mRNA and protein as well as various mass spectrometry-based approaches to study DNA-protein and protein-protein interactions. Overall the laboratory executive will support the research team in terms of research, laboratory and administrative needs.

Requirements:

Degree in life sciences or equivalent; fresh graduates are welcome to apply

Excellent communication skills and good team spirit

Fluent in spoken and written English

Outstanding organizational skills

Practical experience with proteomics research and molecular biology techniques are an added advantage but not a requirement.