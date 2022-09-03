Marketing communications - Asia Research News

Asia Research News seeks a new marketing communications team member to advance the company’s brand visibility. This is a remote position. We welcome candidates from any location, especially from Asia.
Asia Research News seeks a new marketing communications team member to advance the company’s brand visibility. Asia Research News is the largest news and communications platform for research in Asia. For almost 20 years, we have been pioneering innovative solutions for universities and research institutions. The successful candidate will develop marketing strategies for expanding our presence in the market. You will have excellent understanding of the latest marketing practices and trends, with a strong interest in science and research communications.
This is a remote position. We welcome candidates from any location, especially from Asia. Competitive salary based on level of experience. The position is available full time or part time. You must be fluent in English. A command of Asian languages is an advantage. Please send your CV in English.
Job responsibilities:
- Develop and support brand awareness strategies
- Oversee all digital and non-digital platforms to ensure consistent brand messages are delivered
- Create written and visual online content for social media channels and our in-house platform
- Monitor and evaluate online performance with regular reporting to the team.
- Proactively participating in new and creative growth strategies including developing new revenue streams.
- Participate in client discussions as needed
- Perform other duties as assigned.
Job requirements:
- Minimum of a bachelor's degree or diploma in communications, journalism, marketing or related qualifications.
- Multimedia experience, including creation and editing of video, audio and photos.
- Excellent understanding of current and emerging digital marketing for websites and social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.
- Proven experience in website management, creating and managing social media channels and other creative marketing for a business.
- Capable of using digital analysis and web metrics, and reflecting the results in marketing strategies.
- Sound knowledge of essential tools for social media, websites and multimedia, including Meta Business, Twitter Ads, Google Analytics and other business dashboards, as well as mobile apps and in-app editing.
- Interest in science and research in Asia.
- Good understanding of Asian cultures and research processes at universities.
- Ability to build healthy work relationships with a diverse group of colleagues and clients.
- Able to work independently and within a highly collaborative team
- Written and spoken command of an Asian language is a bonus
Please send your CV and any other supporting materials to Aya Kawanishi at aya AT asiaresearchnews.com