Marketing communications - Asia Research News

Asia Research News seeks a new marketing communications team member to advance the company’s brand visibility. Asia Research News is the largest news and communications platform for research in Asia. For almost 20 years, we have been pioneering innovative solutions for universities and research institutions. The successful candidate will develop marketing strategies for expanding our presence in the market. You will have excellent understanding of the latest marketing practices and trends, with a strong interest in science and research communications.

This is a remote position. We welcome candidates from any location, especially from Asia. Competitive salary based on level of experience. The position is available full time or part time. You must be fluent in English. A command of Asian languages is an advantage. Please send your CV in English.

Job responsibilities:

Develop and support brand awareness strategies

Oversee all digital and non-digital platforms to ensure consistent brand messages are delivered

Create written and visual online content for social media channels and our in-house platform

Monitor and evaluate online performance with regular reporting to the team.

Proactively participating in new and creative growth strategies including developing new revenue streams.

Participate in client discussions as needed

Perform other duties as assigned.

Job requirements: