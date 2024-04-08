Open for applications! Empowering early career professionals in the Pacific region with APN's Proposal Development Training Workshop

With the theme "Global change research in the Pacific", the APN Secretariat is pleased to announce its Proposal Development Training Workshop (PDTW) covering the Pacific region, to be held from 26 to 30 August 2024 in Suva, Fiji. The workshop will address a range of global change topics concerning the Pacific region and its Small Island Developing States, and will provide participants with an opportunity to learn from experienced APN project leaders, past and present, and fellow researchers with regional expertise. Through a combination of presentations, group discussions and practical exercises, participants will gain a critical understanding of the field’s complex challenges and opportunities. They will learn how to identify research gaps, develop research questions, design methodologies and create compelling narratives for their proposals.

Considering limited financial resources and the numbers that can be accommodated for an effective workshop, participants will be selected on a “first come, first served” basis. For this reason, we encourage those interested in submitting their application before Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 23:59 JST.

The main theme of the workshop is: Global change research in the Pacific. Proposals developed with engagement of (1) indigenous, local, or traditional knowledge, community participation, and co-design, or (2) Big Earth Data, are welcomed and encouraged at the Pacific PDTW. The following sub-themes will be addressed in the proposal development activities:

Management of Pacific island and ocean ecosystem services, resources, and circular ecological economy. Addressing protected land and seascapes, biodiversity and habitat loss, coastal development, sustainable fisheries, food and water security, One Health initiatives, waste pollution such as microplastic debris, and CEE. Enhancement of climate and disaster risk reduction, resilience and adaptation in Pacific ecosystems and livelihoods. Identifying vulnerabilities and developing adaptive strategies against climate change, with the utilisation of science, and indigenous (IK) and local knowledge (LK) to enhance the adaptive capacities for the Pacific islands. Possible proposals may consider relocation and displacement, and climate-related sea-level rise. Pacific climate variability and downscaling observation, assessment, and innovation in global change research. Incorporating innovative technologies and methodologies, such as Big Earth Data, the monitoring and observation of earth systems, and citizen science to address Pacific climate variability.

Participation

The PDTW is open to early career professionals from the Pacific and working in the areas related to the workshop’s main theme. For this reason, applicants requiring funding support will only be accepted from early career professionals who are from, living and working in APN Pacific member and approved countries.

Application Process

Interested persons should complete the mandatory four steps outlined below.

Complete and submit the application form provided with this announcement for the Pacific PDTW on the Asia-Pacific Network Information System (APNIS). Submit resume/CV (maximum 2 pages) with minimum details: Full name, Nationality Date of Birth, Gender, Current Affiliation, Education/Employment History. Submit a short motivation essay (300-400 words). The best essay will address the following questions in a narrative style:

How will this training workshop be important in your career development and what are the expected impacts?



What is your research interest(s)?



What is your motivation for undertaking regional-based Global Change research?



Indicate which of the 3 sub-themes you are interested in (place in order of preference).

Submit a letter of recommendation from your supervisor indicating:

Endorsement to attend the workshop.



How will the training workshop benefit the trainee’s research career?



Commitment and consent as the supervisor of the trainee to encourage the trainee to submit regional-based proposals (to APN or other funding bodies) and/or become engaged in regional-based Global Change research.

Click here to find the full Pacific PDTW application information.

We would greatly appreciate your support to disseminate this announcement widely with your respective research and professional networks. We thank you in advance for your assistance, and look forward to welcoming application from early career professionals.