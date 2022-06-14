Research Assistant - Dr. Sriram Sridharan's Lab

A Bioinformatics Research Assistant position is available immediately at the Cancer Science Institute (a part of The National University of Singapore) in the laboratory of Dr. Sriram Sridharan. The research will focus in the broad area of replication stress, DNA damage and genome integrity. This is an exciting opportunity to deploy expertise in computational biology in an active multidisciplinary environment. The candidate will work closely with the PI to develop novel bioinformatics pipeline(s) to analyze and integrate unpublished/publicly available genomic(s) datasets. The objective is to identify new biomarkers as well as to generate experimentally testable hypotheses. The generated biomarkers and hypotheses will be tested in clinical/experimental datasets in collaboration with wet-lab scientists.
Duties And Responsibilites
• Bioinformatics
o Utilize and/or develop novel computational algorithms and tools
o Aggregation and analysis of genomic(s) datasets
o Investigate findings in experimental/clinical datasets
Qualifications
• Basic requirements
o Bachelors or Masters degree in computer science, bioinformatics, engineering, mathematics, or related fields
o Python, bash and/or R programming skills
o Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
o Excellent written and spoken English
• Preferred qualifications
o Experience with Unix-based systems
o Experience analysing data derived from high-throughput technologies
o Motivation to learn new and relevant biology
o Experience using HPC systems
For full consideration, please submit the following to Dr. Sriram Sridharan via email at [email protected]
o a single page cover letter summarizing your experience, programmatic expertise, and why this position is of interest to you
o full curriculum vitae and
o contact information for 2 referees
The position will remain open until filled or withdrawn.