Research Assistant - Dr. Sriram Sridharan's Lab

Duties And Responsibilites

• Bioinformatics

o Utilize and/or develop novel computational algorithms and tools

o Aggregation and analysis of genomic(s) datasets

o Investigate findings in experimental/clinical datasets

Qualifications

• Basic requirements

o Bachelors or Masters degree in computer science, bioinformatics, engineering, mathematics, or related fields

o Python, bash and/or R programming skills

o Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

o Excellent written and spoken English

• Preferred qualifications

o Experience with Unix-based systems

o Experience analysing data derived from high-throughput technologies

o Motivation to learn new and relevant biology

o Experience using HPC systems

For full consideration, please submit the following to Dr. Sriram Sridharan via email at [email protected]



o a single page cover letter summarizing your experience, programmatic expertise, and why this position is of interest to you

o full curriculum vitae and

o contact information for 2 referees

The position will remain open until filled or withdrawn.