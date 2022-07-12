Research Assistant (Flow Cytometry Core) - A/Prof Takaomi Sanda

Duties And Responsibilites

Job scope:

1. Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Facility

• To be in charge for the daily operation and maintenance of flow cytometry machines (analyzer and sorters).

• To provide flow sorting service for users.

• To provide technical advices for users.

• To ensure that the facility is adequately stocked with buffers, clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for smooth operation of the facility.

• To ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed.

• To record the utilization of flow cytometry machines and report to the institute.

2. *Research or Administrative Tasks

* The candidate can select either research track (appointed as a Research Assistant) or administrative tack (appointed as a Laboratory Executive).

2.a) Research tasks

• To maintain animal (mouse and/or zebrafish) colonies, including breeding and genotyping procedures.

• To monitor phenotypes (e,g, tumor development, hematopoietic phenotypes).

• To isolate tissues (e.g., bone marrow, thymus, spleen) from the animals.

• To harvest cells, protein, RNA or DNA from animal tissues, cell lines or bacteria.

• To perform experiments including PCR, immunoprecipitation and Western blot.

b) Administrative tasks

• To liaise with the central operation team, committees and the administrative office to assist the lab.

• To maintain a systematic and proper record of documents (e.g., budget spending).

• To maintain the CSI virus rooms.

• To be responsible for purchasing necessary chemicals, reagents and equipment as required by the lab or project.

• To liaise with the vendors to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies.

Applications should include full curriculum vitae and indicate the names of at least 2 referees

Qualifications

Requirements:

• University degree (biology, biomedical science, biotechnology or related area).

• Ability to speak and write well in English.

• Prior experience operating flow cytometry is required.

• Prior experience working with animal model (mouse and/or zebrafish) is preferable.

• Knowledge of: 1) basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, 2) principles, techniques and terminology used in biology.

• Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals, including Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint.