Research Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Environmental Studies (Ref: 2201100)

The appointee will contribute to the development of the research capacity of the University, including the strengthening of scholarship in the relevant strategic research theme(s). Responsibilities mainly include : (i) conduct research and produce publications / research output; (ii) initiate research projects, secure external research grants (e.g., ECS/GRF), and engage actively in research-related activities; (iii) help in strengthening the local, national and international / external academic and professional organisations; (iv) undertake some teaching duties at undergraduate and/or postgraduate levels and/or supervision of students; and (v) participate in and be an active member of the University’s community at Departmental / Faculty levels.