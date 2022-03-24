Research Fellow (Bioinformatician) - A/Prof. Polly Chen's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

Candidates should have strong background in bioinformatics, genomics/transcriptomics, computer science, statistics, or other related fields. Those who are interested in computational genomics and transcriptomics, particularly in analysis and integration of various genomics/transcriptomics data, are encouraged to apply. The successful candidate will analyze and integrate in-house NGS datasets (bulk and single-cell RNA-seq, spatial transcriptomics, DNA-seq, eCLIP-seq, MeDIP-seq, etc) and also utilize publicly available genomic/transriptomics/clinical data sets to identify novel biological biomarkers/patterns and regulatory mechanisms.

Candidates are required to have a strong quantitative and statistics background, as well as strong programming skills (e.g. Python, Perl, C, C++, Java, R, or other related programming knowledge), and excellent skills in handling genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic databases. Experience in analyzing RNA editing, alternative splicing, RNA binding sites using the bulk and single-cell RNA-seq, eCLIP-seq, spatial transcriptomic data is a plus.

Qualifications

• A PhD graduate with relevant experience in areas of computational biology/bioinformatics

• Extensive knowledge and experience in working with a variety of NGS datasets, pipeline development and algorithm development

• Strong publication track record, indicated by first author publications in high quality journals

• Strong analytical skills and programming skills

• Ability to write/contribute to research articles, grants and keep meticulous notes/proper scientific documentation

• Strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills

• A strong team focus and ability to work independently