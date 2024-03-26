The RMIT Vietnam Illuminate Fellowship seeks to attract top researchers/research teams to undertake transdisciplinary applied research that creates positive impact for Vietnam and the broader region across these research priority areas – Sustainable Development, Smart Cities & Digital Transformation, and Social Innovation.

Fellowship categories and benefits

Prestigious Illuminate Fellowships are available in two categories – Professorial and Postdoctoral Fellowships.

Annual research funding to support the commencement of your research

Access to RMIT Vietnam’s facilities and interdisciplinary networks

Mentoring

Access to training and capability development workshops to discover new pathways to impact

Supportive and flexible workplace – RMIT Vietnam is a recognised employer of choice

Who can apply?

The RMIT Vietnam Illuminate Fellowship is open to Vietnamese and international researchers (for Postdoctoral Fellowships) and international researchers (for Professorial Fellowships) who are outstanding in their field and who meet the eligibility and selection criteria.

Illuminate Fellowships are not available to RMIT University employees with current ongoing academic appointments.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Hold a PhD/Doctorate qualification.

Complete the application form by the 2024 deadline.

Additional eligibility criteria may apply. Please refer to the specific eligibility criteria under each of the Fellowship categories.

For more information, visit the Illuminate Fellowship page:

https://www.rmit.edu.vn/about-us/work-at-rmit/illuminate-fellowship/apply-now

Watch the Illuminate Fellowship introduction video: https://youtu.be/HglqsVVoMhw

For inquiries, contact [email protected]

Deadline for applications

Applications close at noon (11:59 AM ICT) on 21st April 2024.