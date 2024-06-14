Science Journalism Forum SJF24 - Call for Proposals

We extend a cordial invitation to all science journalism experts and enthusiasts to seize this remarkable opportunity to submit their proposals to speak at SJF24. This year’s edition is themed “Transforming Narratives: Reshaping the Landscape of Science Journalism,” and we eagerly seek exceptional voices capable of sharing captivating stories that shed light on how emerging technologies, evolving audience expectations, and shifting market dynamics are redefining the very essence of science storytelling.

If you possess knowledge, insights, or experiences in this regard that you yearn to share with a global audience, SJF24 presents the perfect platform for your voice to resonate and inspire. Your voice as a science communicator holds the transformative power to ignite change on a global scale.

Submissions for SJF24 will be reviewed on a rolling basis. We encourage all interested individuals to submit their proposals at the earliest convenience to increase their chances of being selected.

This is your moment to captivate a global audience eager for inspiring content that shapes the field. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative platform that advances the future of science journalism.

For information on SJF24, visit https://www.asiaresearchnews.com/content/science-journalism-forum-2024