Assist with grant applications, manage the review process, and provide administrative support for the IRB, IACUC, safety/risk and other research regulatory requirements

Proofreading/editing of manuscripts and grant application proposals

Provide primary support and assistance on regular progress/ appraisal/other reports as required under grant terms and conditions

Preparation of budgets for research grants, virements and tracking of grants

Assist with preparation and submission of requests for external funding, including grants, research collaboration agreements, project agreements, sub-awards, and contracts

Manage administration issues in conjunction with the NUS research offices, Office of Financial Services and CSI/SoC/Biochemistry Grants and Finance Teams.

Ensure good and tidy document housekeeping and timely correspondence: Maintain letters of award, approvals, amendments, etc. Maintain computerized financial data and progress reports

Assure that policies and procedures for compliance with research-related regulations are up-to-date and reviewed regularly

Assist in scheduling appointments, writing meeting minutes and coordinating research/other meetings as well as following up decisions made and other necessary actions as required

Compile bibliometrics and additional information for presentation slides, writeup and design of PI research for reports such as CSI Annual Report as well as other reports as required

Work with Outreach Team, NUS and NUHS corporate communications teams and coordinate with scientists on press releases when needed Any other duties as may be assigned by senior management Requirements Degree in Life Sciences, Medicine, Computer Science, or related field

Excellent writing and reporting ability in English

Experience in English manuscript writing/editing will be a plus

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in

coordinating and tracking multiple projects and their progress towards grant requirements 3 to 4 years’ experience in a similar position or laboratory supervisory position

Good team player

Excellent communication and presentation skills