Vacancy announcement: Programme Officer for Knowledge Management and Scientific Affairs, APN Secretariat

The Secretariat of the Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN) is inviting applications from highly motivated individuals for the position of Programme Officer for Knowledge Management and Scientific Affairs at the APN Secretariat, based in Kobe, Japan. The work will be on a contract basis for a two-year term (initial 6-month probation period). The successful candidate should be available to report to the APN Secretariat in October or November 2023.

The Programme Officer is expected to contribute to the implementation of APN’s Fifth Strategic Plan, which aims to support a cohesive and interactive community of global change researchers, policymakers, practitioners and civil society across the Asia-Pacific region through innovative and transdisciplinary approaches that draw upon the extensive network of science-policy practitioners.

Share this page

Position Description

Under the supervision of the Head of Knowledge Management and Scientific Affairs, the Programme Officer will:

Coordinate and engage in the publication process of scientific and institutional materials, including the APN Science Bulletin, annual reports and other information products.

Manage, maintain and improve APN websites, web applications and databases, including server infrastructure.

Develop public information, including newsletters, social media posts, press releases and announcements.

Monitor and report on APN’s communication, outreach and dissemination activities.

Support the organisation of meetings and events, including developing meeting documents, presentation materials, promotional materials, reports, and providing technical support.

Interact with stakeholders in the global environmental change community to promote APN and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Application Submission Deadline

The deadline for applications is 30 June 2023 midnight (JST).

Please consult the vacancy announcement provided below for comprehensive information regarding the specific duties and responsibilities, required qualifications and experience, working conditions, and application instructions.