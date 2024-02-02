The World Academy of Sciences Research and Project Grants Now Open

The World Academy of Sciences research grants fund several programmes that support researchers in developing countries, allowing them to purchase specialised equipment and consumable supplies, and support Master of Science students.
Several programmes are now open for application:
- TWAS Research Grants Programme in Basic Sciences: Individuals - Under this scheme, grants are awarded to promising high-level research projects in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics carried out by individual scientists in one of the S&T-lagging countries identified by TWAS.
- TWAS Research Grants Programme in Basic Sciences: Groups - Under this scheme, grants are awarded to promising high-level research projects in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics carried out by research units in the S&T-lagging countries identified by TWAS.
- TWAS Research Grants Programme for Interdisciplinary Research: Collaborative Grants - Under this scheme, grants are awarded to high-level scientists for interdisciplinary research projects. Each grant supports a collaborative project jointly carried out by two Principal Investigators (PIs) in the S&T-lagging countries identified by TWAS.
- TWAS Research Grants Programme: Maintenance - Under this scheme, grants are awarded to past grant recipients of the TWAS Research Grant programme who procured equipment through the grant in one of the S&T-lagging countries identified by TWAS.
Check each category for specific eligibility requirements, including countries covered by the grants.
The deadline for receiving applications is 3 April 2024. The Selection Committee meetings of the TWAS Research Grant programmes will be held by the end of the year. Applicants will be notified of the outcome after the meeting.
Visit the TWAS website for specific eligibility requirements and application procedures.