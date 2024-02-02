The World Academy of Sciences Research and Project Grants Now Open

The World Academy of Sciences research grants fund several programmes that support researchers in developing countries, allowing them to purchase specialised equipment and consumable supplies, and support Master of Science students.

Several programmes are now open for application:

Check each category for specific eligibility requirements, including countries covered by the grants.

The deadline for receiving applications is 3 April 2024. The Selection Committee meetings of the TWAS Research Grant programmes will be held by the end of the year. Applicants will be notified of the outcome after the meeting.