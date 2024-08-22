“Today I’m a Developer!”, DGIST Successfully Hosted Coding Camp for High School Students in Dalseong-gun

□ The Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST; President Kunwoo Lee) stated that it held a “coding camp” for high school students in Dalseong-gun in partnership with Dalseong-gun, Daegu Metropolitan City for two days from August 15.

□ The camp was hosted for the first time by DGIST with Dalseong-gun in an effort to attract talented individuals for the future in science and contribute to the development of the local community. A total of 42 students from Daegu Software Meister High School, Hyeonpung High School, Posan High School, Shimin High School, Daewon High School, and Biseul High School joined the camp.

□ The camp was not just a coding class; it was designed with a variety of programs aimed at enhancing students’ practical AI and software skills. The students were very satisfied as they experienced (i) how to conduct coding projects, (ii) special lectures from DGIST faculty members, (iii) generative AI education, and (iv) a DGIST campus tour.

□ In particular, the camp gave the students an opportunity to participate proactively from beginning to end. Even when they formed groups in the beginning, students organized themselves by presenting their strengths and appealing to each other, which looked a lot like an actual “job market.”

□ Following that, the students brainstormed project ideas in groups, translated those ideas into code, and produced tangible results. The students used their creativity to choose topics, such as “AI communication service to resolve conflicts between parents and teenagers,” “meal allergy notification service,” and “free meal information service for Dalseong-gun,” and created the programs that worked through coding on their own.

□ “Unlike typical coding classes, this camp made us feel like we were directly involved from beginning to end,” said the students who took part. “We were very excited as it felt like we were a developer, and we are very proud to work with friends and produce good outcomes.”

□ An official from DGIST said, “Discovering and incubating talented individuals in science from the local community is becoming the key to regional development. Hopefully, this coding camp served as an opportunity to bring students from Dalseong-gun closer to DGIST and encourage them to pursue a dream of becoming a scientist.”