10 Start-ups Awarded in HK Tech 300 Southeast Asia Start-up Competition Fostering Innovation & Entrepreneurship Beyond Boundaries

CityUHK launched the HK Tech 300 SEA Competition in Kuala Lumpur in May 2023. Its aim is to support Southeast Asian start-ups to expand their business to Hong Kong and the mainland, help Hong Kong start-ups explore opportunities in SEA, and attract overseas tech talent to the city. Over 100 start-ups, joined the competition through the partnering universities and incubators in the region.

Presiding over the Award Ceremony were Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government; Mr Lester Garson Huang, SBS, JP, CityUHK Council Chairman; and Professor Freddy Boey, CityUHK President.

Mr Chen Yulin, Director of Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, and Mr Victor Hui, Acting Consul General of Singapore in the HKSAR also attended the ceremony.

“Hong Kong is always one of the best destinations for global start-ups to thrive. With the interactive collaboration between the Government, industry, academic and research sectors, we have introduced a series of initiatives to create a vibrant innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem and a favourable business environment over the past years. That makes it a golden opportunity for global start-ups to start or expand their business in the city,” said Professor Sun. He also recognised the contribution of HK Tech 300 in supporting and nurturing tech start-ups and talents in Hong Kong and the region.