5,000+ educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to plan for the future of education in the Philippines

The past two years have shown just how important technology in education truly is, and how being up to date on technology strategy, digital pedagogy and tools is crucial to the delivery of quality education in a hybrid environment. With that in mind, EDUtech Philippines has created a program tailored to the needs of an increasingly technology-driven education community.

Gracing the event is the Guest of Honour, H.E. Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones, Secretary of Education, Department of Education, Philippines (DepEd), who will open the event through a keynote address at 9am on 16 February, providing an outlook into the future of K-12 education in the Philippines and how the transformation roadmap will be achieved through partnerships, innovation and technology.

Building on this, Fr. Aristotle C. Dy, SJ, PhD, President of Xavier School, Ms Bernadette Nacario, Country Director of Google Philippines and Mr Michael Ngan, President and General Manager of Lenovo Philippines will also be delivering keynotes about developing the workforce of the futures with 21st century skills and the importance of technology in enhancing learning for all.

On Day Two, Executive Director David B. Bungallon of the National Institute for Technical Education and Skills Development (NITESD), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will share how TESDA is providing accessible, high-quality technical vocational education and training. While Dr. Betty Cernol McCann, President, Silliman University discusses strategies for designing and implementing innovative digital solutions for your institution.

In addition to the visionary keynotes, there will be a series of K-12 and Higher Education fireside chats and panel discussions by 100+ expert speakers on digital leadership, learning and teaching technologies, digital pedagogies digital schools and campuses and more.

Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Philippines include:

Hon. Ma. Josefina "Joy" Belmonte, Mayor, Quezon City Government

Redilyn C. Agub, Chief, e-TESDA Unit, NITESD, TESDA

Abram Y.C Abanil, Director IV, Information and Communications Technology Service, Department of Education Philippines

Trish Anne Castro, Principal, De La Salle University Integrated School

Paul Anthony Notorio, Director, Center for Innovative Learning Programs, De La Salle University-Dasmariñas

Mark Sy, Chief Academic Officer, APEC Schools

Prof. Dr. Cheryl Peralta, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, University of Santo Tomas

Maria A. Roque, Chief, TESDA Specialist, National TVET Trainers Academy (NTTA), NITESD, TESDA

Estela Cariño, Regional Director Cordillera Administrative Region, Department of Education Philippines

Samuel Gipson, Head of Secondary, Nord Anglia International School Manila

Dr. Dave E. Marcial, Director, Silliman Online University Learning

Enzo Flojo, Asst. Principal for Formation, Ateneo de Manila Junior High School

Catherine M. Catamora, Director, Education Technology Office, Far Eastern University

Francis Jim Tuscano, Grade School EdTech Coordinator, Xavier School San Juan

Grade School EdTech Coordinator, Prof. Ganemulle Lekamalage Dharmasri Wickramasinghe, PhD, Director General, Colombo Plan Staff College

Besides the conference, the exhibition will feature a showcase of the latest education technologies by Google for Education, Lenovo, Canvas by Instructure, Coursera for Campus, REX Education, Globe Business, NEO by Cypher Learning, Linux Professional Institute and more.

Supported by DepEd and TESDA, the two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 5,000 education stakeholders from Philippines and beyond.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About EDUtech Philippines 2022

Date: 16-17 February 2022 | Virtual

Website: https://www.terrapinn.com/Join-EDUtechPhil2022

Admission is free for all

Register for a free pass here: https://bit.ly/3grfivx

