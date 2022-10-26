The 7th World One Health Congress will take place in Singapore from 7 to 11 November 2022 and will bring together experts from around the world to share learnings across diverse disciplines in a five-day hybrid event at the iconic Sands Convention Centre, catering to in-person and virtual attendees alike.

Themed Integrating Science, Policy and Clinical Practice: A One Health Imperative Post-COVID-19, the Congress will include five scientific tracks on One Health Science, Antimicrobial Resistance, Policy, Environment and Biosecurity, Pandemic Preparedness and Health System Resilience and Impact on and Innovations in Clinical Practice. The programme will feature renowned keynote speakers, plenary lectures from experts, scientific sessions with abstract presentations and panel discussions on urgent and emerging topics.

Join professionals and thought leaders from academic institutions, civil society, national governments, private and multi-lateral sectors around the globe at the 7th World One Health Congress by registering your participation here!