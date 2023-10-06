AI in Education Forum (APAC)

The AI in Education Forum, hosted by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and slated for 27 - 29 February 2024 at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, is a transformative event designed to gather the most innovative minds in the educational landscape to delve into the boundless potential of AI in Education. This three-day conference is a call to action for those who are passionate about revolutionizing the way we educate and equip the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age.

Participants will have the unparalleled opportunity to learn from pioneering leaders in the industry, immerse themselves in real-world case studies, and participate in stimulating discussions on the most critical issues concerning AI in Education. Spanning early childhood education to university levels, distance learning to international education, this conference promises to examine the full spectrum of AI's implications on the education sector.

This is your golden opportunity to be an integral part of an extraordinary event that is set to shape the course of future education. We invite you to the AI in Education Forum, where innovation, collaboration, and inspiration form the crux of the event. Brace yourself to be inspired, challenged, and empowered to reinvent education with AI!

Conference Highlights

Main Conference: 27 – 28 February 2024

Post-Conference Site Tour: 29 February 2024

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel, Singapore

This three-day conference will bring together renowned educators, researchers, policymakers, and tech industry experts to discuss the transformative impact of AI on teaching, learning, and educational research. Our program features a diverse range of topics, including adaptive & personalized learning, AI intelligent tutoring system, AI-assisted grading and feedback, AI curriculum development and much more.

Day 1:

Personalized Learning Using AI : Discover how National University of Singapore uses AI adaptive learning system to personalize course material and learning pathway by 30%.

: Discover how National University of Singapore uses AI adaptive learning system to personalize course material and learning pathway by 30%. AI Plagiarism Innovation : Learn how LASALLE College of the Arts uses AI to reduce plagiarism by 40% and maintain a high standard in the learning process.

: Learn how LASALLE College of the Arts uses AI to reduce plagiarism by 40% and maintain a high standard in the learning process. Student Predictive Analytics: Examine how Singapore University of Technology and Design uses AI to identify students at risk of falling behind or dropping out and intervene proactively.

Day 2:

AI-Assisted Grading and Feedback : See how Republic Polytechnic utilizes AI for grading automation that leads to a 40% enhancement in grading efficiency and reduction in faculty workload.

: See how Republic Polytechnic utilizes AI for grading automation that leads to a 40% enhancement in grading efficiency and reduction in faculty workload. Snippet-Based AI Learning : Explore how National Institute of Education leverages AI to design and deliver bite-sized educational content, improving student’s learning retention by 30%.

: Explore how National Institute of Education leverages AI to design and deliver bite-sized educational content, improving student’s learning retention by 30%. Learning Analytics Using AI: Assess how Singapore Polytechnic uses AI in learning analytics to enhance teaching strategies with a 40% improvement in overall learning outcomes.

Day 3: Site Tour

Site tour to Temasek Polytechnic, School of Informatics & IT Campus and Singapore University of Technology and Design's (SUTD) Design and Artificial Intelligence (DAI) Campus and immerse yourself in a profound exploration of Temasek’s and SUTD's cutting-edge research and innovative approaches, as we pave the way for transformative AI-driven education.

