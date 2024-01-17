ASIAWATER Expo & Forum 2024

With the theme "Water and Climate Change: Innovation for Resilience," ASIAWATER 2024 emphasizes addressing climate change's impact on water resources. The event is a valuable opportunity for tackling water challenges and fostering innovation amid climate change.

This sought-after platform in Southeast Asia connects over 20,000 trade attendees and industry professionals from 61 countries, with 1000+ exhibiting companies across all water and wastewater segments.

ASIAWATER 2024 includes 50+ top-level conferences, seminars, and workshops featuring industry thought leaders discussing current issues, opportunities, technologies, and challenges in the water and wastewater industry in Southeast Asia.

Join the conversation and register for ASIAWATER 2024 now!