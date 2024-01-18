BIO Asia-Taiwan 2024

Co-organized by BIO (US-based global Biotechnology Innovation Organization) and Taiwan BIO (Taiwan Bio Industry Organization), executives, researchers and investors from North America, Europe, and Asia will come together to explore opportunities within Asia's thriving biotech sector. This year’s theme, Global View with Asian Touch, highlights Asian’s fast-moving economies and dynamic biomedical ecosystems, and its globally-connected production and value chains.

Expect a full schedule of events including an international conference, exhibition, seminars and workshops, one-on-one partnering, and our annual industry award ceremony.

Event site: https://bioasiataiwan.com/en

Contact: [email protected]