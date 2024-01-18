BIO Asia-Taiwan 2024

Asia’s largest bioindustry-focused gathering, BIO Asia–Taiwan 2024, will be held July 24th to 28th, 2024, in Taipei, Taiwan.

Co-organized by BIO (US-based global Biotechnology Innovation Organization) and Taiwan BIO (Taiwan Bio Industry Organization), executives, researchers and investors from North America, Europe, and Asia will come together to explore opportunities within Asia&#39;s thriving biotech sector. This year’s theme, Global View with Asian Touch, highlights Asian’s fast-moving economies and dynamic biomedical ecosystems, and its globally-connected production and value chains.

Expect a full schedule of events including an international conference, exhibition, seminars and workshops, one-on-one partnering, and our annual industry award ceremony.

Event site: https://bioasiataiwan.com/en
Contact: [email protected]

From 24 Jul 2024
Until 28 Jul 2024
TaiNEX 1 & 2, Taipei, Taiwan + Grand Hilai Hotel
Taipei, Taiwan
Event website
Biotech
Innovation
Biology
Asia Research News Partnerships