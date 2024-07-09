Biologics Digitalization & AI World

The Digitalisation and Al presence in the Global Biopharma Industry is valued at approximately USD 1784.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate exceeding 5.7% 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach $2.47 Billion by 2027.

Meanwhile, the APAC market is catching up rapidly with digitalisation as many corporates are adopting technology in their research, manufacturing and supply chain initiatives. Governments including the nations of Singapore, China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, Taiwan to mention a few, offer strategic incentives for biomanufacturing, promoting investment, technology adoption infrastructure development and supportive regulations to bolster the region's biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

The event this year hence features a focused track on Biologics Digitalisation & AI on the first day, 10th of September. This congregation would be a platform to meet the leaders from the Biologics World of APAC, who have pioneered in adopting AI & Digitalisation in the R&D, Manufacturing/Bioprocessing, Quality, Compliance and Supply Chain aspects to improve the efficiency of processes, productivity and to reduce cost while bringing best in quality.

Website Link: https://imapac.com/events/biologics-digitalisation-and-ai-world/