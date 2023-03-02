CityU scholars unify colour systems using prime numbers

While these colour systems are widely adopted, they have many disadvantages. The letter-based colour codes make them difficult to explicitly express the relationship between colours and compute through mathematical operations, and ineffective in conversions among different colours. Also, each of the R, G and B, encoded as (r, g, b), in the RGB system has 256 values [0, 1, 2, …, 255], while each of the C, M, Y and K in the CMYK system has 100 values. It is difficult to distribute and allocate so many colours and hues on a colour wheel, and a large number of colour values may cause a huge computational burden for combining some of them to generate preferred colours.

To overcome these shortcomings and make a better colour system, a research team led by Professor Way Kuo, President and University Distinguished Professor at CityU, recently created a new and innovative colour framework, C 235 , based on the prime number theory and Goldbach's conjecture to encode colours and colourize objects.

“Our proposed C 235 system offers a unified representation for the efficient encoding and effective manipulation of colour,” said President Kuo. “It opens the door to manipulating colour and light in a broad range of applications.”