CityU team wins Gold Award at the Hong Kong Green Innovations Award for transforming manmade seawalls into living shorelines

Building on this success, the project team established a start-up called “afterNATURE” through CityU's innovation and entrepreneurship programme HK Tech 300 programme. Leveraging their expertise, they developed a range of eco-engineered products, including eco-tiles, eco-panels, tidal pools and eco-blocks, with a view to revitalising existing seawalls and breakwaters to enhance marine biodiversity and ecosystem services, thereby transforming manmade seawalls into living shorelines. These products have been adopted by the HKSAR Government for numerous local seawalls in Causeway Bay and Tsuen Wan, and on Lamma Island, among others. More recently, their products have gained traction in coastal restoration projects in Mainland China, Korea, and the United States.

“I’m delighted to receive this recognition alongside the team,” said Professor Leung. “The HKGIA is significant affirmation of our research efforts in ecological restoration and our support for the HKSAR Government in implementing eco-shorelines to enhance marine biodiversity. By utilizing waste materials in our eco-tiles, we minimize cement usage and reduce the carbon footprint. Transforming waste into useful products for ecosystem restoration also helps reduce waste disposal and extends the service life of landfills.”

Professor Leung expressed his sincere gratitude to the Development Bureau and the Civil Engineering and Development Department of the HKSAR Government for their trust, long-term partnership, financial support, and logistical assistance in facilitating trials of their products on local seawalls. Their support has been instrumental in fostering creativity and continuous improvement along this research and development journey, he added.

In addition to the HKGIA, the team's eco-tile invention has received several international accolades this year, including the Special Prize (Prize of the Korea Invention Promotion Association), the Gold Medal with Congratulations from the Jury at the 48th Geneva International Exhibition of Invention in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Gold Medal in the Asia International Innovative Award at the Asia International Innovative Invention Exhibition, held in Hong Kong, China.