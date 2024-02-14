The Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN), in collaboration with Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo, will hold the “Climate Change × Disaster Reduction Forum.

Recently, weather-related disasters beyond expectations have occurred around the world. Climate change has already become a climate crisis. The theme of “Climate Change × Disaster Reduction” provides prefectural citizens with an opportunity to think about global climate change as an impending problem that demands their proactive engagement. The theme encourages a sense of ownership among the citizens and a greater sense of responsibility toward mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The forum will include a keynote speech from Dr HIROSHI TANIGUCHI, Associate Professor from the Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo. The keynote speech will be followed by an introduction to overseas cases by Dr SUVDANTSETSEG BALT from the Mongolian Academy of Sciences and Dr. ANDREAS NEEF from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

Date and time: Sunday, 10 March, 2024, 14:00–16:30

Venue: International Conference Room on the ninth floor of the International Health Development Center (1-5-1 Wakinohama Kaigandori, Chuo-ku, Kobe City)

Session format: Hybrid (on-site and online)

Language: Japanese-English (simultaneous interpretation available)

Capacity: 60 persons at the venue, 300 persons online (first-come-first-served)

Click on the link to register

Free of charge

For further details, please visit the online web announcement and flyer attached below.

