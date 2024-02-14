Climate Change × Disaster Reduction Forum

This Forum will take place on 10 March 2024 in Kobe, Japan. It will be held in a hybrid format (on-site and virtual).

The Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN), in collaboration with Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo, will hold the “Climate Change × Disaster Reduction Forum.

Recently, weather-related disasters beyond expectations have occurred around the world. Climate change has already become a climate crisis. The theme of “Climate Change × Disaster Reduction” provides prefectural citizens with an opportunity to think about global climate change as an impending problem that demands their proactive engagement. The theme encourages a sense of ownership among the citizens and a greater sense of responsibility toward mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The forum will include a keynote speech from Dr HIROSHI TANIGUCHI, Associate Professor from the Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo. The keynote speech will be followed by an introduction to overseas cases by Dr SUVDANTSETSEG BALT from the Mongolian Academy of Sciences and Dr. ANDREAS NEEF from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

  • Date and time: Sunday, 10 March, 2024, 14:00–16:30
  • Venue: International Conference Room on the ninth floor of the International Health Development Center (1-5-1 Wakinohama Kaigandori, Chuo-ku, Kobe City)
  • Session format: Hybrid (on-site and online)
  • Language: Japanese-English (simultaneous interpretation available)
  • Capacity: 60 persons at the venue, 300 persons online (first-come-first-served)
  • Click on the link to register
  • Free of charge

 For further details, please visit the online web announcement and flyer attached below.

PDF icon Download Climate Change x Disaster Reduction Forum.pdf (2.39 MB)
For more information on the event "Climate Change x Disaster Reduction Forum," please refer to the information available on this flyer.
From 10 Mar 2024
Until 10 Mar 2024
Add to Calendar
International Conference Room on the ninth floor of the International Health Development Center (1-5-1 Wakinohama Kaigandori, Chuo-ku, Kobe City)
Websites: 
Event page (English version)
Event page (Japanese version)
Final date to register: 
3 Mar 2024
News topics: 
Climate Change
Academic disciplines: 
Climatology
Environmental science
Institution: 
Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research