Cutting-edge laser-ablation uranium-thorium dating technology

In the High-precision Mass Spectrometry and Environment Change Laboratory (HISPEC), led by Prof. Shen, approximately 0.1-0.5 grams of subsample from polished rock surface are usually drilled for U-Th dating. Uranium and thorium are purified for instrumental analysis to earn high-precision isotope ratios. However, the limitations include the need for 1-cm subsampling points, complex chemical processing, and possible experimental contamination. Laser ablation-inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (LA-ICPMS) offers advantages of rapid, in-situ, and high spatial resolution analysis. Subsampling points are as small as tens of micrometers (µm), where tiny ablated particles are directly measured without the need for chemical processing. This technology has the advantages of small sampling and rapid analysis, but its low sensitivity, poor performance, and large errors greatly limit its applications, particularly for samples younger than a few thousand years.

Prof. Shen stated that this study was primarily conducted by Dr. Chung-Che Wu. Dr. Wu carried natural stalagmite samples collected from various regions and time periods worldwide, provided by the HISPEC, to develop this high-sensitivity LA U-Th dating technique during his postdoctoral research at the ETH (Figures 2 and 3).