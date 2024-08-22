DGIST and Dalseong-gun Sign MoU to Open a Science School for the Gifted and Operate a Gifted Science Education Center

□ The Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST; President Kunwoo Lee) and Dalseong-gun (Mayor Jaehoon Choi) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday August 7 regarding opening a science school for the gifted and operating a gifted science education center.

□ The MoU marks the first step in discovering and nurturing talented science students in the region, and DGIST and Dalseong-gun are committed to working closely together to realize a science school for the gifted and ultimately contribute to developing education, industry, and future in the region.

□ The science school for the gifted under DGIST will specialize in forward-looking science, technology, and industry. The initiative is currently in progress, and the school is expected to open in March 2028. Furthermore, DGIST will establish a gifted science education center under its umbrella to provide a wide range of science education programs for elementary, middle, and high school students in the region and create a synergetic effect with the science school for the gifted.

□ The science school for the gifted under DGIST will be established on the site of the existing educational research facilities in Technopolis, Dalseong-gun. In July, an amendment to the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology Act was proposed to provide a legal basis for establishing the science school for the gifted, and the tasks of outsourcing a feasibility study and incorporating design costs into the budget are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

□ DGIST President Kunwoo Lee said, “Hopefully, this MoU will be an important opportunity to establish Dalseong-gun as a center for gifted science education. With Dalseong-gun, DGIST will remain fully committed to nurturing talented science students for the future.”