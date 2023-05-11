DGIST and New Life Group launched a research project on "Functional beauty and health products using the latest nanotechnology."

□ Professor Su-Il In’s team at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the DGIST (President Kuk Yang) is collaborating with New Life Group, Co., Ltd. (chairman: Bong-Rak Ahn) on a research project to develop functional beauty and health products using the latest nanotechnology. To this end, the team held a kick-off meeting on Wednesday, March 26, to report on the development of functional beauty and health products using nanotechnology.

□ Professor Su-Il In of the DGIST Department of Energy Science and Engineering, CEO Chae-Eun Ahn of New Life BST, CEO Tong-shin Han of Kangmaicheon Institute of Science and Technology, Director Choi Young-il of New Life Health Institute, and other invited guests attended this event. Through this research project, they expect to be able to achieve their goals of

▲ developing new nanotechnology that is harmless to the human body and

▲ developing functional beauty materials and health products using the nanotechnology.

□ CEO Chae-Eun Ahn of New Life BST said, "We were able to discuss specific research plans while touring DGIST's state-of-the-art research facilities." He also said, “I hope that functional beauty and health products that are effective and harmless to the human body will be developed with DGIST’s high level of research excellence and technology.”

□ Professor Su-Il In of the DGIST Department of Energy Science and Engineering said, “We are looking for various ways in which nanotechnology can be applied in real life, and collaboration with companies that have mass-production facilities is expected to be an important cornerstone for commercialization of the technology.” He added, “We hope that nanotechnology will be used in various fields, such as skin health, immunity enhancement, and fatigue recovery, in the future to help maintain public health.”