DGIST and Seoul National University Signed MOU to Develop Open Innovation Business Model

Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST; President Kuk Young) and Seoul National University (President Ryu Hong-lim) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, April 26 to develop an open innovation business model. Under this MOU, Senior Researcher Yun Jin-hyo at the Division of Electronics & Information Systems, DGIST provides consulting services required to develop an open business model to students in the Engineering Project Management Program at the Graduate School of Engineering Practice, Seoul National University. The first seminar was held on the day of the MOU.

□ Senior Researcher Yun has developed the largest number of business models in Korea over the course of 10 years of research in the field of open innovation business models, and established himself as one of the leading global researchers in this field as he has published many research articles and books. In this context, Principal Professor Park Chang-woo at the Engineering Project Management Program, Seoul National University requested Mr. Yun’s presence at DGIST to provide students with consulting to promote research on the development of open innovation business models.

□ Mr. Yun said, “I am confident that DGIST has global competitiveness in research on open innovation business models. By collaborating with researchers not only in Korea but also around the world, we will continue to accumulate, strengthen, and develop our competencies in research on open innovation and the development of business models.”

□ Meanwhile, Mr. Yun was invited as a visiting professor to the University of Naples Federico II in Italy, one of the world’s most prestigious universities in the field of hospitality. For a year from 2023, he is conducting international collaborative research on open innovation and the development of business models with faculty members at the university and advising PhD students.

