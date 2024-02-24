DGIST Core Protein Resources Center launches joint research with Honam National Institute of Biological Resources on establishing island wildlife information

□ The DGIST (President Lee Kun-woo) Core Protein Resources Center has announced its participation in the Island Wildlife Material Advancement Research Group along with Pukyong National University (PKNU) and the Honam National Institute of Biological Resources (HNIBR).

□ The Island Wildlife Material Advancement Research Group is a multi-departmental project involving the HNIBR of the Ministry of the Environment as well as the Ministry of Science and ICT. The project aims at accelerating growth in the bio sector by fostering bio-material infrastructure as part of the national strategy for constructing big data resources in biological research. This project seeks to obtain island wildlife materials and useful information and discover academic and industrial value through functional research.

□ DGIST and PKNU will participate in projects centered on materializing natural products obtained from island wildlife. PKNU will extract materials (including alcohol and fractions) and isolate individual substances containing indicator or functional ingredients, and DGIST will generate crucial information through component analysis and functional research (e.g., anti-cancer properties).

□ Among previous achievements, DGIST identified the mechanism of veratramine, which is an extract from the island wildlife Veratrum maackii Regel, in the context of inhibiting prostate cancer growth through molecular biology in June 2023. Starting this year, DGIST is expected to undertake research efforts more actively as an official participant in the joint research project.

□ Choi Kyung-min, the leader of the Island Wildlife Material Advancement Research Group, stated, “The involvement of two additional organizations in 2024 is anticipated to enhance the quantity and quality of research outcomes, leading to the discovery of new projects. It is expected that this research will actively drive bio-industry through the utilization of materials from island wildlife.”

□ Choi Seong-kyoon, director of the DGIST Core Protein Resources Center stated, “Participating in the Island Wildlife Material Advancement Research Group in 2024 will allow us to carry out functional research based on natural materials, which is our tream’s strength, and we also expect new projects to emerge through active exchanges among multiple departments.”

