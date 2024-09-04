DGIST Establishes Strategic Alliance with JOIn... “Poised to Elevate Global Reputation”

Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), under the leadership of President Kunwoo Lee, announced the formalization of a strategic partnership with the Journal of Open Innovation: Technology, Market, and Complexity (JOIn) on September 3rd.

This strategic alliance is aimed at leveraging JOIn’s substantial global influence to bolster DGIST’s international visibility and enhance its academic prestige.

JOIn, an esteemed open-access journal published by Elsevier, specializes in fields such as economics, business, social sciences, and open innovation engineering. The journal publishes approximately 250 papers annually, garnering an impressive average of 150,000 monthly views and 1.7 million annual downloads. JOIn occupies a significant position in the academic landscape, with over 1,500 submissions each year from more than 50 countries, and is ranked in the top 1% for General Economics, top 3% for Social Science and Politics, and top 5% for Development, according to Scopus database.

As part of this partnership, DGIST will provide JOIn with an editorial office and financial support for global research and academic endeavors. In reciprocation, JOIn will actively promote DGIST as an affiliated institution through its online platform, journal covers and pamphlets (both digital and print), and various promotional channels.

President Kunwoo Lee of DGIST remarked, “We anticipate that this partnership will serve as a critical foundation for advancing DGIST’s international collaborations and fostering academic excellence.” Dr. JinHyo Joseph Yun, Editor-in-Chief of JOIn and principal researcher at DGIST’s Division of AI, Big data and Block chain, underscored the importance of this initiative by stating, “The establishment of an editorial office at DGIST will serve as a robust open platform for scholars associated with JOIn. This collaboration will act as a powerful catalyst for the mutual advancement of JOIn and the continued rise of DGIST as a preeminent global institution.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, DGIST has been globally recognized for its research excellence, securing the 7th position worldwide in citations per faculty in QS World University Rankings 2024 and the 3rd position in Republic of Korea in THE Young University Rankings 2024. DGIST remains committed to its pursuit of becoming a ‘university recognized and esteemed by the global community’ through strategic initiatives, including partnerships with prestigious international journals, expanded support for open-access publication fees, and the hosting of global academic conferences.