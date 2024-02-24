DGIST held a graduation ceremony for the first half of 2024 (Feb.)

□ On February 16 (Fri.), DGIST (President Lee Kun-woo) held a graduation ceremony for the first half of 2024 at the Convention Hall of the University Headquarters for those who graduated in February. A total of 226 graduates in science and technology (54 doctoral students, 73 master’s students, and 99 bachelor’s students) received their academic degrees.

□ Noh Jeong-hye, DGIST chairman of the board, Choi Jae-hun, the governor of Dalseong-gun, and Kim Han-jun, President of DGIST Alumni Association (professor at Kumoh National Institute of Technology), attended the graduation ceremony. MBC PD Kim Jin-man, renowned for directing “Tears of the Amazon” and “Tears of Antarctica” and recipient of the Presidential Award at the “Korea Content Awards,” was a special speaker and delivered a meaningful speech to the graduates.

□ Jin Kang-woo from the Department of Physics and Chemistry, a graduate who received the Minister of Science and ICT Award, has attained academic success by publishing outstanding research in international academic journals (including five papers as the first author and two papers as co-author in SCIE). Jin has also presented at several international academic conferences, such as “Advanced Materials” and “Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical.” Jin stated, “The exceptional research environment at DGIST enabled me to concentrate on my research without any difficulties,” and added, “I am committed to supporting the bravery and determination of my colleagues as they embrace new challenges and wish for their future accomplishments.”

□ Choi Ju-young from the Department of Basic Studies was chosen for the DGIST Chairman's Award in recognition of her involvement in research and on-campus activities across various domains, such as DGIST's undergraduate research program UGRP, industry-academic internship program (Coop), and voluntary talent donation. Choi stated, “The outstanding quality of education and the research environment at DGIST contributed significantly to my academic and research achievements.” She further remarked, “The academic knowledge and diverse experiences I acquired at DGIST will undoubtedly propel me toward becoming a global scientific talent.”

□ Furthermore, several students achieved outstanding feats recently. Kim Tae-yun, a graduate of the Department of Basic Studies, received the 2023 Talent Award of Korea, which is hosted by the Ministry of Education and sponsored by the Korea Student Aid Foundation. He received the award for his accomplishments, such as publishing numerous papers, earning prestigious research awards, and filing patents related to robotics and assistive technology devices for the visually impaired. Being an undergraduate student, Jeong Wook-jin, a graduate of the Department of Basic Studies, was, remarkably, the first author of a paper (“Eco-friendly hydrogen production through photoelectrochemical method”) published in “ChemSusChem.” ChemSusChem is an internationally recognized academic journal in the field of chemistry. Acknowledging his excellence in research, he was awarded the “10th Donggyo Talent Award” and chosen as a silver prize winner.

□ DGIST President Lee Kun-woo remarked, “I envision DGIST graduates engaging in a continual process of challenge and exploration within their research domains, broadening their knowledge and experiences with a collaborative and empathic spirit. We hope that they emerge as innovative leaders, shaping the future through lifelong learning.” He added, “I hope that they will evolve into talented individuals who contribute to the advancement of the country and community, sharing the benefits they received from DGIST.”

□ Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, DGIST is an institute of science and technology under the direct control of the Ministry of Science and ICT. It has been fostering around 1,900 convergence science talents since the establishment of graduate and undergraduate schools in 2011 and 2014, respectively. In the latest QS World University Rankings, it has secured the 7th position globally based on paper citations per faculty member, which is a key indicator of research prowess. With the inauguration of President Lee Kun-woo as the 5th president in December 2023, the university aimed to bolster its status as a research-focused institution by fostering world-class research groups in each field, attracting renowned scholars, and reinforcing global public relations efforts.