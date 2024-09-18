DGIST Holds University Innovation Discussion with Oxford University and Minerva University!

□ DGIST (President Kunwoo Lee) announced that it successfully held the “University Innovation Forum: Out of the Box” on September 10 at the Crystal Ballroom in the Banyan Tree Club & Spa, Seoul.

□ Marking DGIST’s 20th anniversary, the event was organized to redefine the future role of universities in a rapidly changing world and discuss the direction of university innovation. DGIST’s President Lee Kunwoo and innovation leaders from top global universities attended the forum and shared a variety of perspectives on educational innovation.

□ Key speakers included Chas Bountra, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Innovation at Oxford University, and Mike Magee, President of Minerva University. In addition, over 100 attendees from the domestic and international educational sectors participated in meaningful discussions.

□ In the first session, presentations were made on the theme, “Innovation Strategies of Leading Educational Institutions.”

ㅇ DGIST President Lee Kunwoo presented “The University of Needs: The Power of Convergence and Innovation,” discussing a strategy for universities that break boundaries and grow toward the world’s needs.

ㅇ Chas Bountra, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Innovation at Oxford University, highlighted the importance of innovative leadership and entrepreneurship in his talk, “Oxford in Innovation.” He further emphasized the crucial role of universities in taking charge of innovation to address global challenges.

ㅇ Mike Magee, President of Minerva University, presented “Minerva Forward,” introducing an innovative education model without a physical campus and its global success stories while suggesting the possibility of expanding into Korea.

□ The second session included a panel discussion on the theme, “The Direction of Educational Innovation.” Led by Professor Lee Byung Jong of Sookmyung Women’s University and including the earlier speakers and Yeom Jaeho, President of Taejae University, the panel discussed in depth the innovation strategies that universities around world are developing and how they will survive in the future.

□ Professor Kang Hye-kyung of Open Cyber University of Korea said,

“It was truly impressive to see the world’s leading education innovators gather in one place to discuss the future. In particular, hearing each university’s innovation strategies was incredibly inspiring and provided valuable insights into the direction universities around the world should be heading.”

□ DGIST President Lee Kunwoo stated, “This forum has brought together global education leaders to exchange innovative ideas and to redefine the role and survival strategies of universities for the future.” He added, “I hope we continue to foster ongoing collaboration and discussion in the future.”