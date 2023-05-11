DGIST Receives Commendations from the President and the Minister of Science and ICT in April, the Month of Science

□ Employees of the DGIST (President Kuk Young) made a significant achievement of receiving commendations from the President and the Minister of Science and ICT in April as it is the month of science. Awardees include Professor Bonghoon Kim from the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, Professor Jiwoong Choi from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Professor Jongrae Park of the Faculty of Liberal Arts, and Engineer Arum Choi from the Science and Culture Team.

□ Professor Bonghoon Kim was listed among the “100 Excellent National R&D Performances 2022” and featured on the cover of Nature for best research achievement in the field of machinery and materials. Professor Kim was awarded the Presidential Commendation for National R&D Performance Evaluation in recognition of his great contribution to the dissemination of scientific research achievements of non-metropolitan regions.

□ Professor Jiwoong Choi was awarded a Commendation from the Minister of Science and ICT in recognition of his contributions to the domestication of future technologies and promotion of multidisciplinary cooperation through his convergence research related to next-generation brain implant and vehicle network, efforts in leading a large-scale national research and development project, publications in leading academic journals, and successful technology transfer amounting to 300 million won.

□ Professor Jongrae Park focused on the social contribution by science and engineering students and has successfully carried out a citizen science project since 2019 that delivers science and engineering knowledge of students to local teenagers through the National Science Museum. In recognition of his hard work, he received a Commendation from the Minister of Science and ICT for science and technology promotion.

□ Engineer Arum Choi was awarded a Commendation from the Minister of Science and Technology for managing, utilizing, and disseminating research outcomes in recognition of her contributions to promoting and disseminating institutional and national research outcomes through the systematic operation of the DGIST Research Performance Management System and Institutional Repository.

□ DGIST is a science and technology institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Although it made its first entry into the “QS Asia University Rankings” in 2022, it ranks second in terms of the number of papers published per faculty member and citation index. With its academic achievements recognized publicly, the DGIST has firmly established its position as a research-oriented university.