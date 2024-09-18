DGIST Researchers Appointed to Prestigious Roles in World-Renowned Academic Association

DGIST (President Kunwoo Lee) has achieved notable recognition, with one researcher appointed to the Managing Committee of a prestigious American journal and another honored as an IEEE Senior Member.

Professor Oh Sehoon from the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering has been appointed as a Managing Committee Member for IEEE/ASME Transactions on Mechatronics, a leading interdisciplinary journal covering mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering, and control systems. It ranks in the top 5% of mechanical engineering journals.

Professor Oh, internationally recognized for his outstanding research and contributions, is only the third Korean to join the committee. As one of six members, he will play a vital role in setting the journal’s direction, selecting the Editor-in-Chief, and overseeing the review and selection of papers submitted by top global researchers.

In addition, Senior Researcher Kim Sangdong from the Division of Automotive Technology has been named an IEEE Senior Member, a distinction awarded to the top 10% of IEEE members. This honor recognizes individuals with over ten years of experience and notable achievements in electrical, electronic, telecommunications, and computer engineering. Senior Researcher Kim’s selection reflects his outstanding contributions and research accomplishments.

Professor Oh stated, “I am honored to be appointed to the Managing Committee of IEEE/ASME Transactions on Mechatronics. I am committed to playing a significant role in advancing global developments in the field of mechatronics and to contributing to the enhancement of Korea’s academic profile.”