DGIST, S. Korea/China/Japan trilateral research selected for the “Foresight Program”

□ On 11 July, the president of DGIST, Kuk Young, announced that the “Investigating the Underlying Principles of Cellular Senescence that Lead to Age-Related Diseases” project has been selected for the 2023 A3 Foresight Program, which is co-organized by three research institutes in South Korea, China, and Japan[1].

□ The A3 Foresight Program aims to establish cooperation among major research institutes in South Korea, China, and Japan. It strives to conduct research aimed at solving common problems in Northeast Asia and foster distinguished young researchers. Two teams were selected for the program this year.

□ Led by Professor Lee Sung-bae of the Department of Brain Sciences, the head of the project, the trilateral research team comprises seven Korean researchers, including Professor Lee Young-sam of the Department of New Biology and Professor Seo Jin-soo of the Department of Brain Sciences, four Chinese researchers, and eight Japanese researchers. The team is set to receive a total of KRW 1.5 billion over the next five years from Korean, Chinese, and Japanese research institutes for researcher exchanges, joint seminars, and joint research.

□ Prof. Lee Sung-bae, the head of the project, said, "As a region that has one of the fastest aging rates in the world, researchers from Korea, China, and Japan plan to work together with the aim of helping prepare the Northeast Asian region for the challenges brought forth by geriatric diseases, which will act as major threats to the region."







[1] The National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) in South Korea, The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) in China, and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) in Japan