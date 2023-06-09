Eddies: Circular Currents and Their Influence on the World's Hottest Ocean

Water from the Pacific Ocean flows into the Indian Ocean via the Indonesia Archipelago Seas thanks to a vast network of currents dubbed the Indonesian Throughflow (ITF). The ITF acts as a heat and moisture conveyer belt, transporting warm and nutrient waters. Yet the ITF is neither a steady nor a straight path, but experiences fluctuations and turbulence as it passes through the various sea regions, straits, and passages.

Currents can sometimes formulate into circular motions, forming a whirlpool-like phenomena. These are known as eddies, and they are prominent in areas where there are strong gradients in temperature, salinity, or velocity. Their rotating motion can cause nutrients from the colder, deeper waters to rise to the surface.

To investigate the role eddies play in determining the path of the ITF, an international research group has harnessed a high-resolution ocean general circulation model that reproduces eddies. The group featured researchers from Tohoku University, JAMSTEC, Kyushu University, the University of Hawai`i at Mānoa, and the National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia.