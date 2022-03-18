EdUHK Dr Jesus Alfonso Datu Named APS Rising Star

Dr Datu’s research focuses on positive psychology, positive education, and inclusive education. “I feel honoured and delighted to have received this international award. It recognises the impacts and the potential of my scholarly programme in applying well-being theories as well as scientific findings in school, higher education, and community contexts. This award wouldn’t be possible without the meaningful support of the University, the faculty, the SEC leadership team, my mentors and collaborators,” said Dr Datu.