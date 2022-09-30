EdUHK EdTech Innovations Win 26 iCAN Awards

Two of the University’s inventions received the Best Invention Awards, including ‘A New Generation of Dissolved Oxygen Sensor Using Replaceable Photo-sensing Film’, which was granted the Top 10 Best Invention Award. The invention was developed by Professor Rudolf Wu Shiu-sun, Advisor (Environmental Science) at the Department of Science and Environmental Studies (SES), and his team. It is a novel device which detects and sends out a permanent record of dissolved oxygen levels using replaceable photo-sensing film. It overcomes the prolonged difficulties of monitoring the marine pollution over large areas of water bodies.

An EdTech invention ‘e-Orch’ developed by Dr Leung Chi-hin, Assistant Professor at the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (CCA), was awarded the Top 20 Best Invention Award. It is a system consisting of an app and cloud-based software specifically designed for music performance and composition. Integrated with the patented Grid Notation, virtual instruments and AI music generator, the invention makes music education accessible and inclusive.

Congratulating the winners, Professor Chetwyn Chan Che-hin, Vice President (Research and Development), said, “The award-winning innovations cover educational technology, marine conservation, art tech and green construction material, etc. It reflects the broadening scope of our research and knowledge transfer. It is encouraging to see that some of our inventions have been successfully licensed or patented, and are creating a positive impact on society. EdUHK will continue to forge knowledge transfer collaboration with different sectors.”

iCAN is an international competition launched in 2016. This year, the competition received 650 applications from 81 countries and regions. EdUHK’s awarding-winning projects are as follows:

Project: A New Generation of Dissolved Oxygen Sensor Using Replaceable Photo-sensing Film

Principal Investigator: Professor Rudolf Wu Shiu-sun at SES

Award(s): Gold Medal, Top 10 Best Invention Award, Special Award

Project: Reimagining Music Learning with e-Orch

Principal Investigator: Dr Leung Chi-hin at CCA

Award(s): Gold Medal, Top 20 Best Invention Award, Special Award

Project: Upcycling Waste Residuals into Value-added Eco-coasters: From Environmental Facilities to Tables

Principal Investigator: Dr Tsang Yiu-fai at SES

Award(s): Gold Medal, Organizer’s Choice Award, Special Award

Project: Facilitating Emotion Classification Based on Non-Intrusive Learner Data via Deep Neural Networks

Principal Investigator: Dr Zou Di at the Department of English Language Education (ELE)

Award(s): Gold Medal, Jury’s Choice Award, Special Award

Project: Advanced Tai Chi Experience: An Integration of Novel Typefaces and AR Technology

Principal Investigator: Dr Hung Keung at CCA

Award(s): Gold Medal, Two Special Awards

Project: UNISON: Unpaired Cross-lingual Image Captioning

Principal Investigator: Professor Philip Yu Leung-ho at the Department of Mathematics and Information Technology

Award(s): Gold Medal, Special Award

Project: Personalised vocabulary learning system based on artificial intelligence techniques

Principal Investigator: Dr Zou Di at ELE

Award(s): Gold Medal, Special Award

Project: iMaze: A Fun Working Memory Training for Pre-school Children from Low-income Families

Principal Investigator: Dr Kean Poon Kei-yan at the Department of Special Education and Counselling

Award(s): Silver Medal, Best Woman Inventor Award, Special Award

Project: CKC Strokes – An Online Practice Tool for Chinese Strokes Writing

Principal Investigator: Dr Tse Ka-ho at the Department of Chinese Language Studies

Award(s): Silver Medal, Special Award

Project: Smart hands: Are you sure?

Principal Investigator: Dr Peggy Or Pui-lai at the Department of Health and Physical Education

Award(s): Silver Medal, Special Award

For the details of the award-winning projects, please click here.