EdUHK Shines Brightly with Three Awards Wins in its First Participation at AEII

The AEII, Asia’s annual exhibition and competition dedicated to showcasing innovations and inventions from the region, took place between 7 and 8 December 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The exhibition was held by the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association partnered with Palexpo, the organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva. The event featured over 110 inventions vying for 46 awards.
EdUHK’s groundbreaking ‘Rapid Quantification of Microplastics Using Total Organic Carbon Analysis with Simple Sample Pretreatment' project was awarded a gold medal, impressing the judges with its ingenuity and potential for real-world impact. Additionally, the University received silver medals in the food safety and healthcare technology categories, for inventions which further the development of scientific and technological knowledge.
Award-winning Projects
|Project Name
|Principal Investigator(s)
|Description
|Medal
|Rapid Quantification of Microplastics Using Total Organic Carbon Analysis with Simple Sample Pretreatment
|Dr Tsang Yiu-fai, Associate Professor at the Department of Science and Environmental Studies
|An all-in-one semi-automatic sample pre-treatment device that can efficiently and accurately quantify microplastic abundance in water and slug samples.
|Gold Medal
|Nano-Sensor System for Meat and Seafood Monitoring
|Professor Stephen Chow Cheuk-fai, Professor (Practice) at the Department of Science and Environmental Studies
|A food monitoring device that offers a new and convenient way to monitor food safety, with a series of chemo sensors to detect the chemical substance released from rotting food.
|Silver Medal
|An Intelligent Ocular Misalignment Measurement System
|Dr Fu Hong, Assistant Professor at the Department of Mathematics and Information Technology
|This fully automated machine measures ocular misalignment, with enormous potential to help mitigate the shortage of eye professionals and provide an objective method with high granular measurement.
|Silver Medal