EdUHK Shines Brightly with Three Awards Wins in its First Participation at AEII

The AEII, Asia’s annual exhibition and competition dedicated to showcasing innovations and inventions from the region, took place between 7 and 8 December 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The exhibition was held by the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association partnered with Palexpo, the organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva. The event featured over 110 inventions vying for 46 awards.

EdUHK’s groundbreaking ‘Rapid Quantification of Microplastics Using Total Organic Carbon Analysis with Simple Sample Pretreatment' project was awarded a gold medal, impressing the judges with its ingenuity and potential for real-world impact. Additionally, the University received silver medals in the food safety and healthcare technology categories, for inventions which further the development of scientific and technological knowledge.

Award-winning Projects