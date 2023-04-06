EdUHK's Partnership with Asian universities to Promote Entrepreneurship

The 2022 Asian Universities Student Entrepreneurship Ideation Challenge (AUSEIC) concluded successfully with an online final pitch and award presentation in February 2023. Start-up Bridge Neuro, founded by Victor Wong Chun-man, a Year-3 student on the Doctor of Education Programme at The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) won the competition, in a field of 30 teams overall. Bridge Neuro develops EEG headset and attention detection system for improving learning experience of students with special educational needs.

Officiating at the event, Professor Chetwyn Chan Che-hin, Vice President (Research and Development) at EdUHK, remarked that because of the pandemic, the education technology market has expanded rapidly in a short time. He believes AUSEIC is a platform for students to take part in the development of the worldwide education industry.

The AUSEIC is an interdisciplinary and interinstitutional innovation and entrepreneurship development programme jointly organised by the East China Normal University (ECNU), National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and EdUHK. The competition aims to encourage students to develop innovative ideas relating to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Professor Stephen Chow Cheuk-fai, Director of Knowledge Transfer at EdUHK; Dr PM Lai, Co-founder of Goldbox Technologies; Dr Wang Haiying, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Economics and Management at ECNU; Mr Shahrizan Abd Latif, Founder of Mindstraits Sdn Bhd; and Dr Chua Bee Leng, Associate Dean for Professional Practice (Office of Teacher Education) of NIE NTE, Singapore, were the competition judges this year.

AUSEIC is an interdisciplinary and interinstitutional innovation and entrepreneurship development programme jointly organised by the East China Normal University (ECNU), National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and EdUHK. The competition aims to encourage students to develop innovative ideas relating to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4.