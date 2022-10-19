EDUtech Asia 2022

Theme: Inspiration in Education. Join us at Asia’s largest education conference & exhibition and accelerate a change in education across Asia.

EDUtech_Asia is back in person, in Singapore, November 9-10. Be inspired by 350 speakers across 7 stages covering K-12, Higher Ed, classroom technology, digital curriculum and digital leadership. Be wowed by 200 of the world's leading education technology players and EdTech start-ups who are showcasing the latest EdTech solutions in the free-to-attend exhibition. There will also be Show & Tell presentations by educators as well as eSports and Robotics Competitions happening at the event. The event is CPD accredited and attendees to the event will be able to earn up to 112 CPD Points.

Join us at Asia’s largest education conference & exhibition and accelerate a change in education across Asia.

Get your free Expo Pass at www.terrapinn.com/JoinEDUtechAsia-Expo

From 09 Nov 2022
Until 10 Nov 2022
Add to Calendar
Sands Expo Convention & Exhibition Centre, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
Singapore
Website: 
Conference Website
News topics: 
Education
Academic discipline: 
Educational Technology