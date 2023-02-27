EDUtech Asia 2023

Asia’s largest conference and exhibition for educators and EdTech providers

EDUtech_Asia is back in person, in Singapore, November 8-9, 2023. Be inspired by 350 speakers across 7 stages covering K-12, Higher Ed, classroom technology, digital curriculum and digital leadership. Be wowed by 200 of the world's leading education technology players and EdTech start-ups who are showcasing the latest EdTech solutions in the free-to-attend exhibition. There will also be Show & Tell presentations by educators as well as eSports Competitions happening at the event.

Join us at Asia’s largest education conference & exhibition and accelerate a change in education across Asia.

Get your tickets at  www.terrapinn.com/EDUtech-Asia-2023-Event  

From 08 Nov 2023
Until 09 Nov 2023
Sands Expo
Singapore
Singapore
Website: 
Event website
