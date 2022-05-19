EDUtech Indonesia 2022

Back for its 3rd edition on 4-5 August 2022, EDUtech Indonesia will once again, bring together the education community in Indonesia to inspire the next generation.

Featuring 100+ renowned and inspirational speakers from across Indonesia, the festival will be broadcasting LIVE ONLINE to you, 2 days of K-12 and Higher Education content, featuring presentations, panel discussions, and townhalls to virtually discuss the role of technology in education. We will also be featuring a virtual exhibition hall where educators could explore the cutting-edge technologies aimed at achieving institutional goals.

Join us online from the comfort and safety of your home or institutions, either live or watch the sessions on-demand.

Admission is free for all to attend.

Get your free pass now at: www.terrapinn.com/JoinEDUtechIndonesia22 

