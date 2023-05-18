As education continues to be shaped by the ongoing acceleration of digitalisation, it’s more important than ever for all K-12 education stakeholders to stay informed about the latest trends in pedagogy, curriculum, policy, and of course solutions that enable this transformation.

EDUtech Indonesia 2023 brings together school leaders, educators, and policymakers to share and learn, make new connections, and generate ideas and collaborations that lead to better teaching and learning outcomes. Happening on 2 August 2023, in-person in Jakarta, JS Luwansa Hotel and Convention Center.

Featuring speakers from government and schools, the agenda provides learning opportunities for everyone from teachers to senior leaders alike. Each session provides the chance for the audience to participate by asking questions during the Q&A portion.

www.terrapinn.com/EDUtechID23