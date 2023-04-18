As education continues to be shaped by the ongoing acceleration of digitalisation, it’s more important than ever for all K-12 education stakeholders to stay informed about the latest trends in pedagogy, curriculum, policy, and of course solutions that enable this transformation.

EDUtech Malaysia 2023 Roadshow brings together school leaders, educators and policymakers to share and learn, make new connections, and generate ideas and collaborations that lead to better teaching and learning outcomes.

The two-day hybrid event focus on discussions on innovation in how education is delivered, and opportunities to assess solutions and network.

10 May 2023 (In-Person In Kuala Lumpur)

11 May 2023 (Virtual)

Featuring speakers from government and schools, the agenda provides learning opportunities for everyone from teachers to senior leaders alike. Each session provides the chance for the audience to participate by asking questions during the Q&A portion.