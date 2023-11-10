Egg-laying mammal last recorded in 1961 waddles its way back into view in rediscovery on Indonesia’s rugged Cyclops Mountains

More than 60 years after the collection of the only scientific evidence of Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna (Zaglossus attenboroughi), a biodiversity training expedition team led by Indonesian NGO Yayasan Pelayanan Papua Nenda (YAPPENDA), with students from Cenderawasih University (UNCEN) and supported by researchers from Oxford University, has recently rediscovered the toddling, nocturnal, egg-laying mammal in Indonesia’s Cyclops Mountains in the Province of Papua.

Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, named after famed broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough and known in the local Tepera language as ‘payangko,’ is one of Re:wild’s most wanted lost species. The expedition team—which also included biologists from Mendel University in Brno, Royal Holloway University in London, and Re:wild—captured the first-ever photos and video of the echidna on remote trail cameras set up in the tropical rainforests of the Indonesian province of Papua. The team will be submitting a manuscript on the rediscovery to bioRxiv, a biology preprint server, imminently.

“One of the goals of YAPPENDA is to ensure the preservation of the Cyclops Mountains and their remarkable biodiversity,” said Malcolm Kobak, cofounder of YAPPENDA. “To see photos of this endemic species is both encouraging and inspiring. The payangko holds a special place in the traditions of the Indigenous inhabitants of the Cyclops and is emblematic of Cyclops’ conservation efforts. We hope this story inspires renewed interest and motivates increased protection for this unique place.”

The expedition was supported by Papua BBKSDA, an arm of the Indonesian Ministry for Forestry and the Environment that administers the Cyclops Mountains Nature Reserve. Through a research collaboration with the University of Oxford, the Indonesian National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) also supported the expedition. The support of both Indonesian institutions ensured all necessary permits were granted.

Critical to the expedition’s success was the support of customary landowners within the Cyclops Mountains, which was generously given by members of Yongsu Sapari, a community on the range’s northern side. The community has lived on their land for 18 generations. In addition to granting permission to the expedition team to conduct part of the expedition on their land, members of the community of Yongsu Sapari also assisted expedition work.