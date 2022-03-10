Future of Additive Manufacturing - Grand Challenges

The monthly Inspiring Ideas Webinar Series aims to cover the different aspects of AM, drawing insights from global academic and industry thought-leaders to generate discussion and action on the advancement of AM technology and its integration into the emerging suite of Industry 4.0 digital technologies.
Please see below for the registration link and more details on the webinar. We look forward to your participation.
|
Date:
|
18 March 2022, Friday
|
Time:
|
4.00pm – 5.30pm (SGT / GMT+8:00)
|
Registration Link:
|
https://wis.ntu.edu.sg/pls/webexe88/REGISTER_NTU.REGISTER?EVENT_ID=OA22030715370829
(Zoom link will be provided in confirmation email after registration)
|
More Information:
|
Visit event page